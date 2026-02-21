Laken Riley remembered 2 years later with 'Run for Your Life' 5k

Two years after the tragic loss of Laken Riley, her family, friends, and the Athens community gathered Saturday morning to ensure her light continues to shine. Hundreds participated in the "Run for Your Life" 5K.

The 5K kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with 588 registered participants. As the final runners crossed the finish line, the atmosphere shifted from physical exertion to somber reflection.

Laken Riley's murder

The backstory:

Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University’s Athens campus, was attacked and killed while jogging near Lake Herrick on the University of Georgia campus on Feb. 22, 2024. Her killer, Jose Ibarra, was later convicted on all counts, including malice murder, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lauren Phillips remembers Laken Riley

What they're saying:

Riley's sister, Lauren Phillips, shared an emotional tribute, describing a bond that went far beyond siblinghood.

"Laken was my best, best, best friend," Phillips said. "She was so motherly... I’m just blessed that I had 17 years with her."

Phillps also spoke candidly about her spiritual journey following the tragedy. She admitted to "running from God" in the immediate aftermath of her sister’s death, but said she eventually found peace through Laken’s own legacy of faith.

"She was the light of the room. Her smile and her laugh—everyone just knows she was so perfect. I know she pushed so many people to Jesus." — Lauren Riley

Mike Collins reflects on Laken Riley Act

What they're saying:

The tragedy also became a catalyst for significant legal change. U.S. Representative Mike Collins attended the event to discuss the Laken Riley Act, which was signed into law on Jan. 29, 2025.

The legislation, which Collins describes as the most "consequential immigration legislation in 30 years," requires local law enforcement to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when an undocumented individual commits a crime, including "petty" offenses.

"I asked the family if we could put her name on it," Collins said. "They said if it’ll help save lives so that there’s a possibility another family won't have to go through this, then please do that."

While the family supported the legislation to prevent future tragedies, they have remained steadfast in their request that Laken be remembered for the person she was—a daughter, a sister, and a friend—rather than a political symbol.