Man wanted for aggravated assault shot in southwest Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for four people accused of assaulting a man with outstanding warrants in southwest Atlanta Friday night.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW after 911 calls about someone being shot. When they got there, officers said they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. It was later discovered that the victim had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault in a different jurisdiction.

Police said they believe four different men confronted the victim before they shot him and ran away.

What we don't know:

The Atlanta Police Department didn't release the identity of the victim or where the warrant was from.

They have not said if they have a description of the alleged attackers.