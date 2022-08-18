Reward offered for tips leading to serial burglars in Atlanta

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the pair of burglars wanted in a series of business break-ins.

Atlanta police released images of the men from two burglaries within five miles of each other during the early morning hours of August 9.

Police say the pair broke into the SS Food Mart located at 4511 Campbellton Rd SW through the roof. The pair was seen on camera damaging and stealing several items, including removing all monetary items from an ATM, cash registers, and gaming machines.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators say the pair also broke into the Chili’s located at 3660 Camp Creek Parkway, this time they got in through the front door. Witnesses told police they left the scene with clear plastic bags of cash. Police say they hit the safe.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).