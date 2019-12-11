Reward offered for information leading to arrest of 4 armed masked restaurant robbers

Authorities in Atlanta are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a violent restaurant robbery last month.

It happened at the Velvet Taco Restaurant located at 77 West Paces Ferry Road around 4:43 a.m. on Nov. 23, after the establishment had closed. Police said four armed masked men stormed the restaurant and demanded cash from the same. During the encounter, the female manager of the restaurant was pistol-whipped and a gun went off. It thankfully did not strike anyone.

While their faces are covered, investigators hope someone will recognize their clothing.

Police said they left the restaurant with about $3,255 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

