Police: Armed robbers storm into Buckhead restaurant, attack manager

Atlanta police are investigation an armed robbery that turned dangerous at a Buckhead restaurant Saturday.

Officials told FOX 5 as many as three men stormed the Velvet Taco on West Paces Ferry Road through the restaurant's back door early Saturday morning.

According to police, the men pistol-whipped the restaurant's manager, and in the process, the gun went off.

"The firearm did go off but it went into a wall," APD Capt. William Rucker said at the scene.

No one was injured besides the manager in the robbery.

Police are now reviewing surveilling video and are working to get information on the suspects.

If you have any information on the crime, please contact Atlanta police.