Reward offered for 'dangerous' suspect in Georgia murder

article

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of $2,000 for information that helps them catch a murder suspect in Georgia.

Officials say 33-year-old Kentravious Gardner is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in Mitchell County for an incident that happened Sept. 25 in Camilla, Georgia.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Gardner is described as being 6-foot-3-inches tall with a weight of around 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Advertisement

Officials say if you see Gardner you should approach him because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 225-4090.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.