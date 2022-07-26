Reward of up to $10,000 for information in 'Molotov cocktail' fires in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an arson suspect in a series of "Molotov cocktail" fires.

Investigators said a series of five fires between June 28 and July 25 are under investigation between Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road Investigators said all the incidents involved an improvised incendiary device or "Molotov cocktail."

The fires mainly involved grass and pine straw beds, investigators said. Fire officials are not releasing the locations of the fires.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Information can be reported to Gwinnett County investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.