Reverend known for helping Atlanta unhoused says emergency shelter denied access

A local reverend expressed disappointment over his unsuccessful attempt to help Atlanta’s homeless population during last month’s cold snap.

Rev. Siegfried White claims he was turned away from an emergency shelter at Atlanta Medical Center when he tried to drop off around a dozen men he had found on the streets.

"The mayor said he’s helping people under the bridge…I want to help," White informed members of the Atlanta City Council.

For the past 20 years, White has dedicated himself to supporting Atlanta’s unhoused population by regularly transporting men and women to warming centers in the city.

When he learned about the city’s plan to convert part of the old Atlanta Medical Center into an emergency shelter, White was hopeful it would offer more assistance to those in need.

"I was very excited about it because I know a lot of men and women who need to go to a warming shelter," he shared.

However, White’s hopes were dashed when he was informed that despite his organization’s 501c3 status, he was not authorized to drop off individuals at Atlanta Medical Center.

"I said, you mean to tell me I can’t bring these 12 men, they said no…these men had to sleep outside again," he recounted.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office clarified that the sites were designated for bridge encampment placements.

White expressed his willingness to contribute to solving Atlanta’s homeless problem, but emphasized the need for guidance on how to do so.

"I pleaded to some of the city council persons to please help me to know the process of what it takes to be a provider to take people to the Atlanta Medical Center and I got no response," he added.

Fox 5 attempted to reach out to officials from the mayor’s office multiple times for further information on how churches and organizations can get involved, but has not yet received a response.