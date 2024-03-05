Retired K9 officer passes away in Barrow County

article

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its retired K9 officers.

According to a post on social media, K9 Dax recently retired and was relishing a well-deserved retirement alongside his handler. He reportedly died on Monday.

Dax was proficient in detecting narcotics and skilled in suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff's office. He was also known for his "remarkable gentleness" towards family, friends, colleagues and children.

Photo courtesy of Barrow County Sheriff's Office

Dax "dutifully" responded to hundreds of service calls as a K9 officer.

The sheriff's office did not list a cause of death.