Restaurant in Tech Square provides meals for students stuck on campus

The pandemic and its effect on travel made it hard for some Georgia Tech students to make it home for Christmas.

That's why a restaurant in Technology Square decided to help bring that feeling of being home for the holidays to them. There on Fifth gave away hot meals to students on Thanksgiving, and did so again on Christmas.

"It's our chance to give back to the community what they've given to us," owner Bill Brown said.

There on Fifth gave 265 hot meals to students and Georgia Tech police officers.

"It was a moving opportunity," Brown said.

