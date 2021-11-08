Residents push for changes to proposed Georgia House map

In a hearing Monday afternoon, residents from two metro Atlanta communities raised red flags about a proposed state House map.

Members of the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee heard nearly three hours of testimony about their latest redistricting proposal. Every 10 years, the Georgia General Assembly must redraw district lines for Congress, State House and State Senate based on new U.S. Census data.

"Coweta County is suffering a significant change to our community of interest," State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, told the committee.

Rep. Singleton was elected in 2019 and represents most of the eastern portion of Coweta County.

Under the proposed map, his district would be divided into five parts and combined with portions of Fayette, Fulton and Douglas counties.

"For a Republican group--there are 13 Republicans--to gut Coweta County the way that we've been gutted and for the Democrats to come up with a better map for that area, I wonder about the party that I'm involved in," said Jan Horn, who lives in Coweta County.

State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, is the chair of the committee. She said she appreciated the feedback of those from Coweta County, but emphasized that changes in population and federal law necessitate changes to the district lines.

"I just want you all to know that I appreciate your involvement. I am sympathetic to your plight. You should probably know I have immediate family who live and own in the precincts that are affected in Coweta County. So, I know the area very well," said Rep. Rich. "I understand and I do have sympathy for your position. I encourage you to reach out to your congressman."

The changes in Coweta County have a ripple effect in Fayette County, where the map divides Peachtree City into separate House districts as well.

"Why does it appear that Philip Singleton's district is specifically being cut up to put his house--his house, his physical house, not his House seat, his physical house--into a different district to strip him of the ability to be a [Representative] any more?" Suzanne Brown, who lives in Peachtree City, asked the committee. "I mean, the lines were drawn to include his house. Why would you do that? Why would you rip him out of his district? That's just not right."

Brown went on to ask whether it was because of a "personal vendetta" against Rep. Singleton for signing onto a lawsuit against Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders for the use of Dominion Voting machines.

Residents from Dunwoody also expressed concerns about the way the proposed map divides their community.

"I coach. I chair the Cub Scouts and that's all over Dunwoody. We all work together as one community," said Long Tran. "So, I strongly urge you to put Dunwoody back together as one community with one state representative."

Amy Swygert said if lawmakers approve the current configuration, she would not be able to vote for the person who represents the majority of the city at the state Capitol and neither would Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

"The current committee map unfortunately removes two precincts--just two precincts--from the City of Dunwoody. One of them happens to be my precinct," said Amy Swygert. "I just want to ask you all, please, please don't take away my vote. Please don't take away the vote of our mayor and please keep us whole as a community."

Advertisement

The committee is scheduled to meet again at 11 a.m. Tuesday.