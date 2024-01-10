Rescues underway at mobile home park in Newton County

First responders are racing against time to rescue residents trapped in a mobile home park that has been inundated by floodwaters in Newton County. The Riverside Trailer Park, located near the Yellow River, is now underwater, and rescue operations are currently underway.

The dive team from Newton Covington has been deployed to assess and rescue individuals from homes as needed. The floodwaters are a result of the Yellow River overflowing its banks because of the heavy rain on Tuesday.

A distress call was first received around 4:30 a.m. At least three people and several pets have been rescued from the flooded area since then.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the rescue effort.

One resident in the area expressed relief that his home was spared, while others anxiously wait for assistance. The rescue operations involve various vehicles, including trucks and motorcycles, navigating through flooded areas to reach homes situated farther back in the woods.

The situation remains critical, with homes and vehicles submerged underwater. The thick tree line surrounding the area complicates visibility, but the urgency of the rescue efforts is evident.



