Republic Lounge murder: Suspect still at large after more than a year

article

Atlanta police are looking for a man named Jonathan Soto in connection to a murder more than a year ago.

Police officers responded to a person shot call around 6:48 p.m. Feb. 4, 203, at the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue NW.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Grady EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

The victim was later identified as the co-owner, 50-year-old Michael Gidewon.

Gidewon has been in business as a nightlife entrepreneur for the last 35 years, according to records filed with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. He and his younger brother, Alex, escaped the East African country of Eritrea due to the violence. The brothers would work as valets learning the ins and outs of the nightlife business.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Republic Lounge murder: 911 calls report shooting of co-owner Michael Gidewon

Brother of slain Midtown club owner increases reward for info on killer

Brother of Michael Gidewon breaks silence, offers his own reward

Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub

The pair would eventually work their way into owning two clubs just a block from each other with Alex heading the now-defunct Compound nightclub.

Gidewon was a celebrity in his own right. On any given night, he could be seen hobnobbing, hosting, and befriending rising entertainers or established artists such as T.I., Young Jeezy, Usher, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Baby, and Ludacris.

He also was not one to shy away from giving back to the community, helping several Thanksgiving dinner drives among other charitable activities.

Gidewon's brother offered a reward of $25,000 after his brother's death for information leading to the arrest of Soto.

Gidewon left behind his wife and four children.

Soto was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police have not revealed the possible motive behind the shooting.

Fugitive investigators are now asking the public to help them locate him. Anyone with information about his location can can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES. Persons do not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.