Reports of smoke rising from overturned cargo ship on Sunday

The Unified Command dealing with the salvage operations and envronmental impact from the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray near the Port of Brunswick moved into action Sunday morning when white smoke was seen rising from the vessel. Works boats could be seen hosing down the 656-foot ship that sits next to the channel in St. Simons Sound. There were no reports of injuries or additional fuel leakage.

More than 250,000 gallons of fuel has been removed from the ship to date, but there is still more than 50,000 gallons waiting to be pumped off the vessel

Salvage experts have determined that they will have to disassemble the car carrying ship piece by piece, since there is no safe way to right the ship for removal. Officials have not released a timetable for just how long that process will take. Right now, there are more than 400 people and 80 vessels invovled in the salvage, clean-up and environmental mitigation associated with the operation.