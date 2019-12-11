Report: How to tackle drunk drivers

A new report by the Governor's Highway Safety Association takes a closer look at how to tackle drunk driving.

It states the way authorities deal with "high-risk drunk drivers" needs to change.

They want to see a more individualized approach taken with offenders.

"Yes, we get these people off the road but we also look more deeply into what is driving this behavior. What's the problem? Is it a substance abuse problem? Is it substance abuse coupled with mental health issues?" said Pam Shadle Fischer, Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

But one critic of the report is Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The president said the report angers her because, as she points out, every drunk driver is dangerous regardless of their BAC level, not just "high-risk" drunk drivers.