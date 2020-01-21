Report: Children 'fist bump' man before attempted armed robbery

Atlanta police are investigating after a man reported an attempted armed robbery outside the Lenox MARTA station on East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead.

The victim said, earlier this month, a girl and boy who appeared to be under age 12 approached him and asked for a 'fist bump' before an older teen pulled out a gun in an attempt to rob him.

According to the victim, said the gunman made demands and dug in his pockets for cash and valuables but there weren't any. The man said he ran off without getting hurt.

The crime has been described as an unusual one with children seemingly being used as a distraction. FOX 5 spoke with Atlanta police spokesperson Officer Tasheena Brown Tuesday about the case and asked if this is part of a larger trend.

"I do know that criminals typically try to use some type of ruse to get the best of their victims. But, we haven't seen any trends," Brown said.

Brown added the case remains under investigation and detectives are reviewing surveillance from the area.



