Rep. McCormick closes Georgia office over ‘threats of violence’

A Georgia congressman says he has been forced to close his office in downtown Cumming after receiving threats.

Rep. Rich McCormick made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday that his team will begin to work remotely.

"I take the safety of my team seriously. I am temporarily closing my physical district office location in Cumming, GA due to serious threats of violence against my staff. These threats have been reported to Capitol Police and will be investigated fully," his post read.

The congressman made the announcement hours after an Atlanta man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

Also Tuesday, a measure backed by the congressman calling to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — the only Palestinian American in Congress — for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war, moved forward.

A vote to move forward on censuring Tlaib, a punishment one step below expulsion from the House, advanced Tuesday in a procedural vote. Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia proposed the measure in response to what he called Tlaib’s promotion of antisemitic rhetoric.

"Rep. Tlaib has levied unbelievable falsehoods about our greatest ally, Israel, and the attack on October 7," McCormick said.

Debate on the censure resolution was emotional and intense. With other Democrats standing by her side, Tlaib defended her stance and accused Republicans of trying to silence differing views about the decades-long conflict in the Middle East.

The congressman's office did not specify if either incident were behind the recent threats.

The Republican congressman, who represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, vows his staff will continue to work hard.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.