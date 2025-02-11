Rep. Buddy Carter proposes renaming Greenland to 'Red, White, and Blueland'

article

The Brief The bill empowers President Trump to negotiate the purchase or acquisition of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. Upon acquisition, the legislation mandates renaming Greenland to "Red, White, and Blueland." Denmark has consistently stated that Greenland is not for sale.



U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), who represents Georgia's 1st District, has introduced a bill authorizing President Trump to negotiate the purchase of Greenland from Denmark, reigniting a controversial proposal with national security and geopolitical implications.

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives authorizing President Donald Trump to negotiate a deal with Denmark to "purchase or otherwise acquire Greenland." Carter has even proposed a new name for the island: "Red, White, and Blueland."

Carter said in a statement:

His bill gives the Office of the Secretary of the Interior six months to update all federal documents to reflect the island’s new name if the acquisition goes through.

Carter is not alone in pushing for the U.S. to take control of Greenland. A separate bill, called the "Make Greenland Great Again Act," is backed by a dozen Republican lawmakers and similarly authorizes the president to begin negotiations with Denmark.

The backstory:

Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He revived the idea after winning re-election in 2024, citing national security and economic benefits. Greenland’s vast natural resources and access to the Arctic Ocean make it strategically valuable, Trump argues.

Vice President JD Vance reinforced this view earlier this month in an interview with FOX News, stating:

Despite U.S. interest, Denmark has repeatedly stated that Greenland is not for sale. However, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested that Denmark would welcome more U.S. military presence on the island. Currently, the U.S. Space Force operates a base in Greenland to monitor missile threats, according to FOX News.

What's next:

While the proposal to acquire Greenland, which has a population of approximately 57,000, has resurfaced, there are no clear details on how the U.S. would fund or execute the purchase. Carter’s bill does not specify a payment structure or discuss whether military force would be considered.

With Denmark unwilling to sell Greenland but open to military collaboration, the next steps may involve expanded U.S. military operations rather than outright ownership. Whether Carter’s bill or the Make Greenland Great Again Act gains traction in Congress remains to be seen.