Rental scam warning: What you need to know

Kennesaw police are issuing a warning about rental scams.

On Thursday, they were alerted to a case where a family paid $1,000 to rent a home. They moved in, only to find out the person they paid the money to had nothing to do with the house. Police say that person only pretended to have authority to rent it out, then took the money and ran.

Police say this is not the first time something like this has happened. They caution potential renters to make sure to get an agreement in writing before turning over any money.

"There should be some kind of paper trail to what's going on, it shouldn't just be wire money or Venmo or CashApp money, there should be a legitimate process to it," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Officer Buchanan says there are several red flags potential renters should look out for.

"When you're dealing with someone and they don't want to meet you at the property, they just give you a code to the door, you never meet them face to face. That's a big red flag," said Officer Buchanan.

Officer Buchanan says most owners or rental managers will meet potential renters at the property and do a walkthrough of the residence.

He also says to make sure there's an agreement in writing.

"It shouldn't just be a social media ad and wiring money and you move in. There should be paperwork and a paper trail. Finding things online and all you do is wire money, and you get a code to get inside the house, that is not legitimate, that is a scam," said Officer Buchanan.

Officer Buchanan recommends that renters use a licensed realtor. He notes that while they specialize in buying and selling homes, some also have expertise in rentals.