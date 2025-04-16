Renaming ceremony for Fort Benning taking place Wednesday

article

The Brief Fort Benning will be renamed Wednesday in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Fred G. Benning, a World War I hero awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. The post was previously named after Confederate General Henry L. Benning and briefly renamed Fort Moore in 2023 to honor Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife. The 10 a.m. ceremony will include a colors casing and uncasing and the unveiling of a memorial plaque at the base, which trains infantry, tank crews, and Army Rangers.



A renaming ceremony will take place Wednesday morning at Fort Benning to officially restore the post’s name—this time in honor of a different Benning.

What we know:

Originally named after Confederate General Henry L. Benning, the base was renamed Fort Moore in 2023 to honor Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia. Now, it will bear the name of U.S. Army Corporal Fred G. Benning, a World War I hero who received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions in France.

PREVIOUS: Fort Moore reverts to Fort Benning, honoring WWI hero Cpl. Fred G. Benning

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the most recent change, emphasizing a move away from Confederate ties while honoring valor in military service.

Fort Benning is home to approximately 70,000 soldiers, civilian personnel, and their families. It plays a vital role in Army training, hosting both infantry and tank crew instruction, as well as the elite Army Ranger School.

What's next:

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will include the casing and uncasing of the colors, along with the unveiling of a memorial plaque.

Dig deeper:

No word yet on whether four other forts that were renamed in recent years will also revert their names. These include:

Fort Hood, Texas, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, was renamed to Fort Cavazos in May 2023, honoring General Richard E. Cavazos, a Texas-born hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars and the U.S. Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

Fort Pickett, Virginia, named after Confederate General George Pickett, was renamed Fort Barfoot in March 2023, in honor of Colonel Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.

Fort Lee, Virginia, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in April 2023, honoring Lieutenant General Arthur J. Gregg and Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, both pioneering African American officers.

Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, named after Confederate General A.P. Hill, was renamed Fort Walker in August 2023, honoring Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War-era surgeon and the only female Medal of Honor recipient.