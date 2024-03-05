Remembering Treyvon Vallery: Former football star was kind-hearted jokester

It's been nearly a week since Treyvon Vallery's death in broad daylight and his family is working to get his body back to his home state of Mississippi.

DeKalb County police say officers were called out around 3 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Belle Vista apartment homes on Camellia Lane. Investigators say there was an argument before both Vallery's girlfriend, 25-year-old Nina Shaw, and her father, 47-year-old Royricas Shaw, fired shots that killed him.

Investigators say there was an argument in the apartment before the shots were fired.

Treyvon Vallery’s mother remembers him as ‘jokester’

Vallery is a former high school football star in Gwinnett County who would go on to attend Albany State University.

DeKalb County police surround an apartment building located in the 100 block of Camellia on Feb. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

Vallery's family says he was a jokester who never got into trouble. His family says he was very kindhearted, smiling, and happy every time he was around someone, but also masked his stressors.

"Sometimes younger people think they have all the answers, and they can fix it themselves. It doesn't hurt to talk to someone who has been there and offer you advice," the 25-year-old's uncle said.

No signs of strain in Treyvon Vallery’s relationships

Vallery's mother says she met her son's girlfriend and accused killer. She and his uncle say there were no signs of a tumultuous relationship.

"She was a laid-back girl. She'd twist my hair, we'd go on date nights, bowling," Kenisha Vallery said.

She added that she never thought anyone would hurt her son because he never got into trouble.

Treyvon Vallery’s family to lay him to rest in Mississippi

The family is trying to get their loved one's body back to Hollandale, Mississippi, where their family plot is.

They have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay for the funeral and transportation.