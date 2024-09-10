Regal Hollywood 24 off I-85 put up for sale after 25 years in business

article

Chamblee's Regal Cinema Hollywood 24 is reportedly closing after 25 years in business.

According to a report from Tomorrow's News Today, the over-37-acre property off of Interstate 85 was put up for sale by real estate company CBRE.

The outlet cites real estate sources in its report that the theater will be closing in October.

"Proximity to Interstate 85 and Interstate 285 make the site desirable for multifamily, commercial, and potentially industrial development. The 100,488 SF two-story masonry building could be converted to self-storage or other uses," a portion of the listing from CBRE reads.

The listing also includes references to more than 1,300 parking spaces and the property's proximity to the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M Blank Hospital and multiple film production facilities.

The theater, which replaced the North 85 Twin Drive-In, opened in May 1999.

Real will have 13 remaining theaters across metro Atlanta after the Cinema Hollywood 24 shuts down.