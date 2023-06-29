Refrigerator in basement may have started Stone Mountain house fire

article

Firefighters responded to a fire shortly before 2 a.m. June 29 in the 6300 block of Southland Trace in Stone Mountain.

According to the fire department, it appears a faulty refrigerator in the basement of the home may be responsible for the fire.

An elderly woman with smoke inhalation was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

