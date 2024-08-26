Red Lobster announces closure of 23 restaurants, including Jonesboro location
ATLANTA - Red Lobster has announced that it is closing more locations, including one in Jonesboro, according to CNN.
Twenty-three restaurants will be closed, according to the latest court filing from Red Lobster. These closures follow the shutdown of more than 100 restaurants earlier this year, including locations in Athens, Roswell, and Dublin.
The Jonesboro restaurant was listed as one of the locations at risk of closing in bankruptcy documents filed in May. Those documents also identified locations in Columbus, Rome, and Smyrna as being in danger. As of now, it appears that these locations remain open.
Red Lobster reported $11 million in third-quarter losses after permanently adding its endless shrimp deal to the menu. The restaurant chain then reported $12.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, with the aim of providing delicious, high-quality, affordable seafood to everyone.
The restaurant also lost billions in sales during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Other factors reportedly contributing to the chain's decline include corporate mismanagement and the popularity of fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Atlanta's own Chick-fil-A.
Here are the locations Red Lobster plans to close:
Arizona
- 1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma
Arkansas
- 8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock
California
- 8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa
Colorado
- 4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
Florida
- 326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach
- 5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola
- 8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey
Georgia
- 6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro
Illinois
- 1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais
- 902 Commons Drive, Geneva
- 4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria
Indiana
- 4353 Franklin St., Michigan City
Minnesota
- 8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley
- 12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove
Missouri
- 2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood
New York
- 925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx
- 750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury
North Carolina
- 304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville
Ohio
- 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville
South Carolina
- 1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce
Virginia
- 555 S. Van Dorn St., Alexandria
- 4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond
- 709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
