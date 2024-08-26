Red Lobster announces closure of 23 restaurants, including Jonesboro location

article

Red Lobster has announced that it is closing more locations, including one in Jonesboro, according to CNN.

Twenty-three restaurants will be closed, according to the latest court filing from Red Lobster. These closures follow the shutdown of more than 100 restaurants earlier this year, including locations in Athens, Roswell, and Dublin.

The Jonesboro restaurant was listed as one of the locations at risk of closing in bankruptcy documents filed in May. Those documents also identified locations in Columbus, Rome, and Smyrna as being in danger. As of now, it appears that these locations remain open.

PREVIOUS: More Red Lobster locations in Georgia face closure amid bankruptcy woes

Red Lobster reported $11 million in third-quarter losses after permanently adding its endless shrimp deal to the menu. The restaurant chain then reported $12.5 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Bill Darden opened the first Red Lobster restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, with the aim of providing delicious, high-quality, affordable seafood to everyone.

The restaurant also lost billions in sales during 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns.

Other factors reportedly contributing to the chain's decline include corporate mismanagement and the popularity of fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Atlanta's own Chick-fil-A.

Here are the locations Red Lobster plans to close:

Arizona

1521 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy., Yuma

Arkansas

8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock

California

8703 Murray Drive, La Mesa

Colorado

4925 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Florida

326 Miracle Strip Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach

5110 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

8909 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey

Georgia

6550 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro

Illinois

1604 N. State Road 50, Bourbonnais

902 Commons Drive, Geneva

4625 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria

Indiana

4353 Franklin St., Michigan City

Minnesota

8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley

12515 Elm Creek Blvd. North, Maple Grove

Missouri

2381 Maplewood Commons Drive, Maplewood

New York

925 Hunts Point Ave., Bronx

750 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

North Carolina

304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville

Ohio

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

South Carolina

1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce

Virginia

555 S. Van Dorn St., Alexandria

4415 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond

709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach

