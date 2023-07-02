Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Record-breaking gar caught at Lake Allatoona

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LAKE ALLATOONA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a record-breaking gar was caught at Lake Allatoona on June 24 by a man named Caleb McClure.

The enormous fish was almost 5 feet in length and weighed 27 pounds and 4 ounces.

DNR says the fish likely represents the largest longnose gar ever documented by DNR on Allatoona, eclipsing a 24 pounder captured during gillnet sampling in the fall of 2021.

The state record is 31 pounds and 2 ounces. That fish was caught last year, according to DNR. 

Gars are one of the largest freshwater fishes and can reach up to 10 feet in length. 