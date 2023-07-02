Record-breaking gar caught at Lake Allatoona

article

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a record-breaking gar was caught at Lake Allatoona on June 24 by a man named Caleb McClure.

The enormous fish was almost 5 feet in length and weighed 27 pounds and 4 ounces.

DNR says the fish likely represents the largest longnose gar ever documented by DNR on Allatoona, eclipsing a 24 pounder captured during gillnet sampling in the fall of 2021.

The state record is 31 pounds and 2 ounces. That fish was caught last year, according to DNR.

Gars are one of the largest freshwater fishes and can reach up to 10 feet in length.