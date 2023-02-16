Woman kidnaps boy from Cartersville home, sheriff's office says

article

A woman who took a young child is a now wanted for kidnapping, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office says.

Rebecca Vincent took Pride King from a Cartersville home on Sunday, the sheriff's office says. She is now wanted for kidnapping and interference with custody. Vincent was seen leaving the address in a white sedan, investigators say.

Vincent is the wife of the Pride's father. Both Pride's biological father and mother are currently incarcerated.

Investigators say Vincent told the aunt, who currently has custody, that both the father and mother gave her permission to take Pride to the circus. She then took the child, but never brought him back.

She was spotted Wednesday in a white SUV with a Florida tag near the Mall of Stonecrest, but she did not have Pride with her, investigators say.

Investigators released photos of both on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are not sure of her current address, but say she could be in the Marietta or Stonecrest areas.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has not been activated as it does not meet the criteria set by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone who sees either is asked to call 911 or the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-382-5050.