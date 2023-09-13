R&B sensation Jacquees headed to Atlanta for Oct. 1 performance

article

R&B sensation Jacquees is preparing to embark on his highly anticipated "Sincerely For You" U.S. tour. Following the success of his latest album, "Sincerely for You," released in December 2022 and executive produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Future, Jacquees promises to take fans on a musical journey they won't soon forget.

The tour promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring collaborations with notable artists such as 6lack, Summer Walker, Dreezy, 21 Savage, and more. After a successful run in Australia, the "Sincerely For You" U.S. tour is gearing up to make its mark on American soil.

Routed by Truu Colors Entertainment, the tour will kick off in style on Sept. 29 in Jacquees' hometown of New Orleans at Republic NOLA. From there, it will wind its way through a total of 21 cities, with a special performance by rising Detroit artist Nick Lavelle. Major markets on the tour include Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston.

Jacquees expressed his gratitude to his dedicated fanbase, saying, "This is a continued thank you to my fans, both old and new, who have taken this musical journey with me for over 10 years; I look forward to sharing this LIVE experience with you."

Fans attending the "Sincerely For You" tour can expect a night filled with extraordinary live performances as Jacquees graces the stage with his soul-stirring music and choreography. From hits like "When You Bad Like That" and "Out the Mud" to fan favorites from his previous projects, Jacquees will captivate audiences with his signature blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soulful melodies. The tour will also feature beloved tracks from his successful catalog, including the certified double platinum hit "B.E.D" and the addictive platinum collaboration "At the Club" featuring Dej Loaf.

Tickets for Jacquees’ "Sincerely For You Tour" are now available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

The Atlanta performance is scheduled for Oct. 1 at Center Stage at 1374 W. Peachtree Street NW. Tickets start at $45. Click here for tickets.