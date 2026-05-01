Rare April with no tornado warnings in Georgia and Alabama

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The Brief For the first time since 2012, the month of April passed without a single tornado warning being issued across the state of Georgia. The lack of storm activity follows a decade of volatile spring weather, including a record-shattering 63 warnings in April 2020. While the skies remained quiet, the dry conditions have fueled a surge in wildfires and worsening drought levels across the region.



For the first time in nearly 15 years, Georgia went the entire month of April without a tornado warning being issued.

What we know:

Both Georgia and Alabama remained tornado-less in April, as no major storms moved through the states. The last time this occurred was in 2012, when Georgia also recorded zero tornadoes. In previous years, April has typically seen more than a dozen tornado warnings across the state.

Local perspective:

Recent years tell a much different story: in 2025, there were 20 tornado warnings during the month, while 2023 and 2024 each saw 13.

The year 2022 was even more active with 47 warnings. The highest number of tornado warnings for an April period in the past 15 years happened in 2020, when Georgia saw a staggering 63 warnings.

Why you should care:

April 2026 was an overall dry month for the Southeast, with drought worsening across the state and wildfires sparking. Dozens of wildfires were reported across Georgia last month, with the two largest burning in Southeast Georgia.

Despite April being the usual peak of severe weather season in the area, the risk is not over. Severe weather season runs through May, according to the National Weather Service. Last year, a tornado struck Henry County at the end of May, demolishing homes and sending one teen on a long road to recovery.