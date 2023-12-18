Rapper Latto distributes toys in Clayton County ahead of Christmas

Rapper Latto brought holiday cheer to Clayton County with her annual Christmas toy giveaway making a stop at Clayton State University's gymnasium for a heartwarming event. Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson co-hosted the festivities, creating a memorable occasion for the community this past Saturday.

Latto, who attended Lovejoy High School in Clayton County, made a significant impact by donating over $350,000 and distributing toys to the local community.