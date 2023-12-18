Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Latto distributes toys in Clayton County ahead of Christmas

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Rapper Latto gave away $350,000 worth of toys over the weekend in Clayton County.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Rapper Latto brought holiday cheer to Clayton County with her annual Christmas toy giveaway making a stop at Clayton State University's gymnasium for a heartwarming event. Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson co-hosted the festivities, creating a memorable occasion for the community this past Saturday.

Latto, who attended Lovejoy High School in Clayton County, made a significant impact by donating over $350,000 and distributing toys to the local community. 