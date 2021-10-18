Rapper Boosie threatening lawsuit against State Farm Arena after arrest

Rapper Boosie Badazz said in a recent Instagram video he and his friends were attacked by someone with a gun in State Farm Arena, allegedly during an incident related to property damage charges he's facing.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office booked Torence Ivy Hatch, who the Atlanta Police Department confirmed goes by a stage name, in Fulton County Jail on Oct. 11. He faces two charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting to rioting, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Boosie said someone hit his friend with a gun. The rapper claims to have a video of the incident.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"State Farm not supposed to allow anyone with guns in the arena," he says in the video. "You messed up. You really messed up."

RAPPER BOOSIE ACCUSED OF PROPERTY DAMAGE DURING STATE FARM ARENA CONCERT

Boosie went on to say he's been banned from the arena, where he has season tickets for the Atlanta Hawks. Boosie said he's hired a lawyer and he wants $20 million from State Farm Arena in a lawsuit.

According to APD investigators, officers were called to the arena shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 10. A man told police Boosie and some members of his entourage ran on stage during a performance at the concert that was taking place at the arena on Friday night.

According to the events calendar on State Farm Arena's official website, the "Legendz of the Streetz" concert, featuring Boosie.

Boosie's associates allegedly damaged items on stage during the live performance that belonged to the man's production company, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS