Rapper 2 Chainz opening Smoothie King kiosk at State Farm Arena

Rapper 2 Chainz is bringing a new Smoothie King kiosk to State Farm Arena.

He announced the partnership with Smoothie King and franchisee Philip Jones yesterday on Instagram.

The kiosk opens just in time for the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft party tonight.

The Smoothie King brand has been the official smoothie partner of the Atlanta Hawks since last year.

2 Chainz expressed his gratitude to the Hawks, State Farm, and Smoothie King for the opportunity.

This is not 2 Chainz’ first time investing in the restaurant industry -- The "Mercy" rapper also co-owns Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant Bar & Tapas with his friend and fellow entrepreneur Mychel "Snoop" Dillard. They began franchising the concept in 2022, and now have six locations, mainly in the southern region of the United States.