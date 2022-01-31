Raising money is 'lip' service at wild annual event

We’re big fans of music here at Good Day Atlanta, and it’s not unusual to see one of our team members sitting at their desk, wearing headphones, and lip-syncing along with their favorite song. So, it makes sense that FOX 5 would partner up on an annual event that takes lip-syncing to the next level, adding in costumes, props, choreography, and special effects for a series of over-the-top live performances!

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain is happening Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Coca-Cola Roxy, featuring 10 local teams in an epic lip sync battle while raising funds for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research.

The annual event is a production of nonprofit Daughters Against Alzheimer’s, and the money raised will go to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. This year, organizers say their goal is to raise a million dollars for research centered on Alzheimer's and dementia.

So, how does it all work? Simple: ten teams (including those made up of Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and employees from companies like Delta and Morgan Stanley) will take the stage for full-scale musical performances, lip-syncing to popular songs while fans "vote" for their favorite. Donations may be made online or in-person at the event, and funds are also raised through the sale of general admission ($75) and VIP ($250) tickets.

The 5th annual Battle for the Brain starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors at the venue opening at 6 p.m. — and the Coca-Cola Roxy is located at 800 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 500, at The Battery Atlanta. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a sneak preview of the big event!

