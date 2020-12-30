Rain, possible severe storms to ring in New Year

A dynamic storm system is heading toward Georgia to ring in 2021.

While showers and storms will be scattered on New Year's Eve, the threat for strong to severe storms is being pushed to New Year’s Day, on Friday afternoon.

There will be scattered showers around midnight on Thursday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Dec. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The greatest threat for North Georgia on Friday will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Dec. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Some areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain through Friday night.

Dec. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

While the tornado risk is higher along the Gulf Coast on Thursday, the threat will extend on Friday to areas south and east of Atlanta during the afternoon.

Dec. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

There will be plenty of wind shear, what is lacking will be instability.

Dec. 30, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team for future updates on the timing and intensity of this storm system.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.