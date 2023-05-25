'Quick change' thief targeting Kroger stores strikes in Gwinnett County

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs your help finding a "quick change" thief targeting various Kroger stores.

Police say that over the last nine months the thief has been targeting the grocery stores all along the east coast. They say he has defrauded two Kroger locations in Gwinnett County, specifically in Loganville and Grayson.

The thief is described as a white male with a full dark beard, black leather jacket, and dark-colored ball cap.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.