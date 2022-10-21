Pumpkin patches in north Georgia: Directions, hours, farms to visit
ATLANTA - The weather is cool and crisp. Autumn has officially arrived in Georgia.
For some metro Atlanta residents, that means it's time to pick out a pumpkin to carve into a Jack-O-Lantern, or maybe take a hay ride or brave a haunted corn maze.
Here are some pumpkin patches in the metro-Atlanta area:
Burt's Pumpkin Patch
Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville
Hours: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Randy's Pumpkin Patch
Address: 1460 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville
Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Kinsey Family Farm
Address: 7140 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Address: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday
Sleepy Hollow Farm
Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
Southern Belle Farm
Address: 1658 Turner Church Road, McDonough
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Big Spring Farms
Address: 2100 Sugar Pike Road, Woodstock
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Copper Creek Farm
Address: 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; Noon-10:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday
Something missing from this list? Email suggestions to WAGAweb@fox.com.