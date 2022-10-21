Pumpkin patches in north Georgia: Directions, hours, farms to visit

The weather is cool and crisp. Autumn has officially arrived in Georgia.

For some metro Atlanta residents, that means it's time to pick out a pumpkin to carve into a Jack-O-Lantern, or maybe take a hay ride or brave a haunted corn maze.

Here are some pumpkin patches in the metro-Atlanta area:

THINGS TO DO IN METRO ATLANTA

Burt's Pumpkin Patch

Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville

Hours: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Randy's Pumpkin Patch

Address: 1460 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville

Hours: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Kinsey Family Farm

Address: 7140 Jot Em Down Road, Gainesville

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Address: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Sleepy Hollow Farm

Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Southern Belle Farm

Address: 1658 Turner Church Road, McDonough

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Big Spring Farms

Address: 2100 Sugar Pike Road, Woodstock

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Copper Creek Farm

Address: 1514 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; Noon-10:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday

Something missing from this list? Email suggestions to WAGAweb@fox.com.