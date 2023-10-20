Pullman Yards hosts Highball music festival this weekend

Start with the popular indie rock band Futurebirds. Then have the members of that band choose their favorite musicians. Add in some big-name sponsors and a cool, historic venue here in Atlanta, and what do you get?

Easy: you get Highball.

Highball, a two-day music festival produced by Rival Entertainment, is happening this Saturday and Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Pullman Yards. The festival’s lineup was curated by Athens-based Futurebirds and includes sets by headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart, along with performances by S.G. Goodman, The Whigs, Wednesday, and more. For a full schedule of performances, click here.

Pullman Yards will no doubt provide a striking backdrop for the festival, which will also feature local food and drink vendors. In August, Good Day Atlanta took a deep dive into the history of Pullman Yards (watch the story here), which dates back to 1904 when the property’s first three buildings were constructed by Pratt Engineering. Railroad car manufacturer The Pullman Company took over the property in the 1920s, and Atomic Entertainment bought it in 2017, with the vision of creating an eclectic arts and entertainment district.

Single-day and weekend tickets for Highball are available at both general admission and VIP levels — for more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this exciting new addition to Atlanta’s booming music festival scene.