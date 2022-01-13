Public programs resume at Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve

To paraphrase a famous song, there "ain’t no mountain high enough" to keep us from our goal of exploring unique places in the new year. And speaking of mountains, there’s one here in Metro Atlanta that towers above the rest when it comes to rich history and otherworldly landscapes.

This morning, the Good Day feature team spent the morning hiking up Arabia Mountain, part of the 2,550-acre DeKalb County greenspace known as the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve. You’ve probably seen the preserve featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past; we last visited in the fall of 2020, showcasing the area as part of the annual "Triple Hike Challenge." During that visit, Ranger Robby Astrove took us on a trek up the side of the mountain, pointing out the surprisingly diverse flora that grows out of the punishing rock. "Because of the unique landscape, there’s different types of ecosystems here and plants that have adapted to this harsh environment and survived, like cactus," Astrove told us.

Rangers have a full list of programming planned for 2022, after taking a long break from many public programs due to the pandemic. These include morning hikes with park naturalists every Friday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon "walk-it-out hikes" at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. Rangers say there are also several volunteer opportunities planned, including a "Stewardship Saturday" on January 15th.

For more information on the Davidson-Arabia Nature Preserve, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning hiking through this truly magical pocket of Metro Atlanta.