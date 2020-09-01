Triple Hike Challenge celebrates unique yellow flower

If you’re a longtime Good Day Atlanta viewer, you’ve heard us talking about Monadnock Madness — an annual spring “triple hike challenge” featuring climbs up Arabia, Stone, and Panola Mountains.

But those three locations are just as beautiful in the fall, especially with the blooming of unique yellow daisies — something hikers can find out for themselves now thanks to a month-long challenge starting today.

This year’s Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge runs throughout the month of September, aiming to get local adventurers to explore our area’s three famous “monadnocks” (which are granite outcroppings, in case you didn’t know).

During the challenge, folks can hike each of the three mountains on their own or join small, socially-distanced group hikes, filling out a “passport” along the way. There are some special prizes for those who complete all three hikes — although we’re not about to spoil the secrets of that prize!

The event is a joint program of the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, Friends of Panola Mountain State Park, Panola Mountain State Park, and the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.

Rangers at all three locations say fall is especially beautiful due to the yellow daisies which are in full bloom at this time of year; the flowers (which are technically sunflowers) are native to the granite outcroppings here in the Southeast, growing out of shallow patches of soil on the mountains.

So … ready to take a hike? Click here for more information on the Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge — participation is free, although there are parking fees at Stone Mountain and Panola Mountain. Access to Panola Mountain is also limited, so make sure to check out the schedule for hikes before heading out there yourself.

