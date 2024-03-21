Sheriff issues warning about prop money used around metro Atlanta

article

The Jackson County sheriff is warning the public after a scam involving money meant only for movie sets and television shows.

Authorities say prop money marked "For Motion Picture Use Only" is being passed around the area.

At first glance, the money looks authentic, but officials say it has a warning that can blend well with the look of the bill.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators have seen phony $10, $20, and $100 bills.

The department says that keeping one of the bills is not a crime, but using it for payment is.

If you have received prop money as a payment, let the Jackson County Sheriff's Office know.