Officials approve $8.5 million project to renovate Decatur Square

The Brief Decatur officials have approved a plan to renovate the city's popular Square area ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The renovations would include the construction of a new performing arts stage, play area, bathrooms, and more. The funding for the $8.5 million project will come from SPLOST dollars.



The Decatur City Commission has signed off on a plan to renovate the city's popular Decatur Square ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

City leaders approved the $8.5 million project at their meeting on Monday evening,

What we know:

The improvements to the Square include the construction of a new performing arts stage with a greenroom, a play area, and new bathrooms. It will also expand Square amenities onto North McDonough Street.

As part of the plan, the city will pay JHC Corporation more than $7 million for construction and $150,000 to Ascension Program Management for staff support and oversight services.

The funding for the project will come from SPLOST dollars.

The project will include demolishing the city's gazebo and relocating the Celebration! sculpture from the MARTA plaza to North McDonough Street.

What's next:

Construction will begin in the next two months and is expected to take around 10 months to complete.

The city hopes to have the project wrapped up before the 2026 World Cup.