Pro bull riders return to Duluth for PBR Gwinnett Invitational

After a ​crowd-less event in 2020 and no event at all last year, the world’s best bull riders are heading back to North Georgia for a weekend of bucking bovine action!

The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour returns to Duluth this weekend with the PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Gas South Arena. The event features the top riders in the world taking on some very rowdy bulls on a dirt-covered arena floor; competitors will each ride one bull in the first two rounds, and then the 12 riders with the top combined scores will advance to the championship.

Good Day Atlanta last covered PBR in Duluth back in 2018 (click here to watch). In March 2020, the event was held without fans due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which organizers say made it the first made-for-TV live sporting event held during the pandemic. PBR then took a one-year hiatus for the event before deciding to bring it back this year.

Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Round 2 starts at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, followed by the championship round also on Sunday. Tickets start at $22 (taxes and fees not included) — click here for ticket information.

We spent the morning at Gas South Arena in Duluth to get a preview of this year’s PBR Gwinnett Invitational, including information on additional safety measures for fans. Click the video player in this article to check it out.

