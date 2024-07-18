New billboard, $10K reward reenergizes Princella Eppes murder cold case

Over three decades ago, 22-year-old Princella Eppes was murdered inside her Atlanta apartment.

To this day, Atlanta police have not made any arrests.

In July 1990, a maintenance worker found Eppes shot dead inside her apartment at The Earle on North Highland Avenue.

Princella Eppe's family put up a billboard along I-85 in hopes to solve her 34-year-old cold case murder.

"It's still hard. I still miss her. She was my younger sister," said Kim Beasley.

Beasley said even 34 years later, the pain from her sister's murder remains.

"It's still hard for mom, still hard for my siblings," she told FOX 5 Atlanta. "We miss her. She's part of our family. And it's still a hole. It's like a hole there."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Princella Eppes (Photo submitted by family)

In 2022, the Atlanta Police Department said it was reviewing the case and had met with the family.

But in the two years since, Beasley said very little had been done.

Recently, the department assigned a new investigator to the case. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information.

"The current investigator, she notified me that they had set the reward. To our knowledge, no other reward has ever been set," said Beasley. "So, we were very excited that there is a $10,000 reward through the Atlanta Crime Stoppers."

Thanks to a grant from the nonprofit Season of Justice, the family has also been able to put up an electronic billboard over the interstate.

"And we know that there's somebody out there. There are people out there that have information. Our awareness campaigns are designed to reach those people," said Kendall Mill, the program director for Season of Justice.

Beasley hopes it is enough to get the answers her family deserves.

"I hope that the billboard jogged somebody's memory. We want our sister's killer to be found. We want that person to be brought to justice. And we want to bring justice to our sister," she said.

Beasley and Mills say no tip is too small. You can speak to Crime Stoppers anonymously and still be eligible for the $10,000 reward.