President Biden's executive order aims to target gun violence

The U.S. Justice Department is now forced to take a hard look at existing gun control laws and consider several changes proposed by the Biden-Harris administration.

"Gun violence is an epidemic," said President Biden.

From the White House Rose Garden on Thursday morning, President Biden proposed six initial action items aimed at reducing gun violence. He directed the Justice Department to shore up what he believes are loopholes in the existing law.

"What the president is saying to the Justice Department is to write this order and put it through the rule-making process. So, we will have to wait and see," said Mark Oliva, Public Affairs Director for National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The Biden administration is pushing to regulate devices that turn pistols into short-barreled rifles and "ghost guns" which are legal guns that go untraced because they are sold in parts, DIY kits that must be assembled.

"We’ve sold very few of those," said Eric Wallace, Owner of Adventure Outdoors. "Most people want a complete gun."

Wallace told FOX 5, business was booming Thursday afternoon following the announcement. He said customers were not necessarily looking for "ghost guns" or unregulated parts but they were there shopping because of the uncertainty.

"We’ve been through this before. We’ve been in business for 40 years. We’ll make it through," said Wallace.

The pressure to make changes comes after several mass shootings, including the metro Atlanta where eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed at three separate spas. And while there is a lot of controversy surrounding the proposed legislation, there is one change that experts and enthusiasts on both sides agree on. Many folks are in favor of the "Red Flag" legislation aimed at keeping firearms out of the wrong hands.

"Criminals are going to end up with a firearm if they want it bad enough," said Wallace.

"The firearm industry has not been opposed to Red Flag laws," said Oliva. "We just want to make sure that we are protecting people’s 4th Amendment Rights."

