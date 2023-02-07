Pregnant woman dies after shooting at DeKalb condos, baby in critical condition

A pregnant mother has died after she was found shot at a DeKalb County condo complex last week.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the Brannon Hill Condominiums on the 6600 block of Singleton Lane Thursday morning after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the woman shot at least once. Medics rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

"The victim was pregnant at the time of the shooting and once she arrived at the hospital doctors took over her care," the DeKalb County police said in a statement shortly after the shooting. "The baby was not delivered on scene."

Despite the best efforts of doctors, officials say the victim has died. She was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Doctors have saved the baby, who remains in critical condition at the hospital.

So far, investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting and have not arrested any suspects.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.