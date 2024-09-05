Prayers for Apalachee: Mill Creek High School students gather in prayer circle

article

The morning of Sept. 5, 2024, Mill Creek High School students gathered in the gym in a prayer circle (organized by Mill Creek’s FCA) so wide, people covered every wall. Holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other, the hundreds of students prayed for those affected by the tragedy that took place yesterday, on Sept. 4, during the school day at Apalachee High School, only thirty minutes down the road from Mill Creek.

In the worst incident of school violence in Georgia’s state history, a 14-year-old student at Apalachee allegedly shot and killed two students and two teachers — Coach Richard Aspinwall, Miss Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn (14), and Christian Angulo (14) — wounding nine more, who are mercifully in "stable condition" as of Sept. 5.

The tragedy has struck a chord among those in the community, far and wide, through and across greater Atlanta, and Mill Creek students are all in this together to send thoughts and prayers for something to change, so that no child is afraid to go to school, and so that no parent has to send their child off each morning not knowing if they’ll see them alive again.

