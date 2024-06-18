Powder Springs police concerned over rise in homicides

Powder Springs police say they're working to tackle a concerning rise in homicides around the city.

Officials with the Powder Springs Police Department say they've seen more homicides so far in 2024 than in the past three years combined.

While the number remains fewer than half a dozen, police say it's a lot for a small city. As of 2023, the population of Powder Springs was less than 19,000 people.

The latest death was just last week - a murder-suicide at a home on Forest Hill Road.

Investigators identified the victim as 36-year-old Kalisha Seddens and the suspect as 38-year-old Norotius Brown.

Powder Springs Police say the couple had a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old.

"The children were present at the house during this and fled the house to a neighboring neighborhood for safety," said Capt. Jason Holcombe with Powder Springs Police Department.

Investigators say the couple had gotten into an argument that escalated into a shooting.

Dangerous "ghost guns"

The department says most of the homicides in the city this year have involved young adults and kids using "ghost guns."

"Kids are ordering parts for firearms online and they're assembling them themselves," Capt. Jason Holcombe told FOX 5 "Those parts are coming without serial numbers. They aren't traceable. And they're just putting them together off the internet."

Holcombe said the nature of the guns makes it harder for the department's investigators to track the firearms.

The department is now looking into additional training to help curb homicides.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.