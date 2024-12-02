Powder Springs man charged in deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting

article

Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man early Thanksgiving morning in Kennesaw.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Moon Station Road at Bayswater Drive.

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, officers responded to the scene after a witness reported seeing a man lying in the roadway.

At the scene, officers found the body of 35-year-old Acworth resident Casey Plumb. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

After speaking with witnesses and using other investigative methods, officials say they identified the gunman in the shooting as 34-year-old Dain Mark Ryner of Powder Springs.

Ryner was arrested on Saturday and was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.

He remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Detective Ange at (770) 429-4533 or the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.