Police investigating stabbing at McDonald's on Chamblee Tucker Road

article

Police responded to a stabbing at McDonald's on Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County on Friday morning.

The restaurant is located near the exit off Interstate 285.

One man told FOX 5 Atlanta that police stopped him from entering the restaurant, telling him someone had been stabbed.

Police have confirmed that someone was stabbed. They didn't release any other information except they did say the person was not killed.

The restaurant is currently closed.

FOX 5 Atlanta is waiting for more details from police.

