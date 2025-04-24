Fulton County police fatally shoot person near drug spot in SW Atlanta

A person was shot and killed by Fulton County police officers on Thursday afternoon, according to Fulton County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Fairburn Road was reported at around 12:48 p.m.

According to the Fulton County Police Department, officers observed a group of people loitering in the area, which is a known drug locaiton.

One of the individuals in the group took off running and the officers gave chase.

The individual was told to stop, but failed to comply, and made it back to his vehicle.

Officers told him to turn the vehicle off and put his hands up. Instead, the individual reportedly reached down and pulled out a gun, prompting the Fulton County police officers to open fire.

The officers rendered aid until emergency responders arrived. The individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we don't know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department has also confirmed that it is assisting with the investigation.

The Source Information for the above story provided by Fulton County Police Department, GBI and Atlanta police. It has been updated since its original publication.



