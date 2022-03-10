Possible contraband drop drone found following police chase

Deputies in Butts County said they have seized a drone used to fly contraband such as drugs over prison walls in Georgia.

Sheriff Gary Long said the $8,000 drone was left abandoned after a car chase on Interstate 75 this week.

The chase ended when the three suspects in the car bailed and Sgt. Brandon McGaha tried to follow them through the woods of Clayton County with his K9. They got away, but deputies found this in their wrecked rental car.

It’s a DJI Inspire 2 drone. It’s an older model drone but pretty sophisticated. The lights on the drone are covered over with black tape. In fact, any part of the drone that emits light was taped up. And there is a device on the bottom that allows the drone to release things from the air.

All of this leads authorities to believe the men were piloting this drone to drop contraband over the walls of Georgia prisons.

Along with the drone deputies said they found small bags of oxycodone, ecstasy and marijuana.

Sheriff Long said prison contraband is major problem for state correctional facilities.

Drones keep internal flight logs. If not somehow disabled, investigators here hope the drone will tell them where it’s been and give them a better idea of what it’s been up to.

